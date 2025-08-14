Telangana Police, Dr B R Ambedkar Open University sign MoU to help personnel earn degrees

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) The Telangana Police Department on Thursday signed an MoU with Dr B R Ambedkar Open University to enable non-graduate police personnel to complete their graduation through distance learning.

The agreement will allow all non-graduate personnel in the ranks of Police Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) across all branches and wings to pursue degree courses.

Currently, the minimum educational qualification for recruitment as a Police Constable is Intermediate, whereas earlier it was class 10.

Personnel who joined with the previous qualification can now obtain a degree under the new initiative.

“This is an important day in the history of Telangana Police. We want all our police personnel to become graduates,” Director General of Police Jitender said after signing the MoU.

Nearly 30,000 Telangana Police personnel are non-graduates. The MoU will give them an opportunity to continue higher studies while in service, enhancing both professional and personal development, the DGP said, adding that in the coming years, the entire force should be graduates.

With BRAOU’s support, a six-semester programme has been designed with subjects tailored to police requirements, including soft skills, office automation, public administration, perception management, policing skills, and life skills, the DGP said.

“These courses will not only award a degree but also improve skills and competencies, enabling personnel to deliver better service to the people of Telangana,” Jitender said.

“It will also instill self-respect. Ultimately, our goal is to provide better service to citizens. This marks a major step in competence building, continuous learning, and improved policing,” he added.

He further said that the initiative could serve as a model for other state police departments to upgrade the skills of their personnel.

BRAOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, Registrar L Vijaya Krishna Reddy, Additional DGP (Training) V V Srinivasa Rao, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh M Bhagwat, senior police officers, and university officials attended the event.