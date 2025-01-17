Telangana police form teams to nab men who shot at travel firm manager

Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI) The Telangana police have formed teams to apprehend two armed assailants who shot and injured a travel firm manager in Hyderabad. Based on preliminary investigations, they are suspected to be from Bihar.

Authorities believe that the two suspects are the same individuals responsible for the killing of two security guards in Bidar district, Karnataka, on January 16.

The firing incident occurred in Afzalgunj area on Thursday evening when two individuals booked bus tickets from Hyderabad to Raipur at a travel agency. They were being accommodated in a shuttle mini-bus to board the main bus to Raipur.

One of them fired at the travel firm manager after he insisted on checking their bags.

The two suspects fled in an auto-rickshaw with the bags and were last seen in the Tank Bund area, an official said, adding that police are analyzing CCTV footage.

The injured manager was rushed to a hospital.

According to a relative of the travel agency owner, when the manager asked one of the passengers to show him his bag, the suspect pulled out a bundle of cash and offered it to him. However, the manager refused and insisted that the two passengers get off the mini-bus. This led to one of the suspects suddenly firing at him, the relative added.

Police on Friday stated that the two accused are suspected to be from Bihar.

Following the shooting incident, a team led by the Bidar District Superintendent of Police arrived in Hyderabad to assist with the investigation.

Multiple police teams across Telangana, including ten teams from the Hyderabad Police, are actively searching for the suspects at various locations, a senior Hyderabad Police official told PTI.

An alert has been issued in Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh Police have also been informed, with photographs of the two suspects shared, he added.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Friday that the two robbers responsible for killing two security guards and stealing Rs 93 lakh meant for refilling an SBI ATM in Bidar on January 16 have been identified. PTI VVK GDK SSK SSK KH