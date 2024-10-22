Telangana police 'harassing' activists of Hindu outfits: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday alleged that police under the Congress government in the state is harassing the activists of Hindu outfits by foisting false cases on them.

The police who initially registered cases under Section 173 (information in cognizable cases) and section 176 (procedure for investigation) of BNSS later added the section concerning attempt to murder in the FIR (in connection with the recent incident of idol desecration at a temple here), he claimed in a post on X.

This only shows the intention of Congress government to harass members of Hindu organisations, the Union Minister said.

"Is this a conspiracy or hatred? The anti-Hindu Congress government led by CM Revanth Reddy must answer," Reddy said.

Over 15 police personnel suffered injuries when an angry mob indulged in stone pelting during a protest at Secunderabad last week against the recent desecration of the idol at Goddess Muthyalamma temple here. PTI SJR SJR ROH