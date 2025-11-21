Telangana Police nab cybercriminal from Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) A team from Telangana Police arrested a 20-year-old man from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud racket, an officer said on Friday.

The police team from Telangana's capital Hyderabad sought the assistance of East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Piyush Pandey, and the accused, identified as Rahul Rai, was nabbed on Thursday from Shastrinagar area under the jurisdiction of Kadma police station, its officer-in-charge, Pravesh Chandra Sinha, told PTI.

Rai was produced before Jamshedpur Civil Court and taken to Telangana on transit remand, he added.

Telangana Police said Rai had been working with an organised cybercrime gang for several years, providing them with bank accounts to route illegally acquired funds in exchange for commission.

"The arrest was made after a suspicious deposit of Rs 15 lakh was detected in his account, prompting Telangana Police to investigate his financial activities," the officer said.

Evidence collected from his bank transactions confirmed his links with the cybercrime network.

Rai had been earning illegally through cyber fraud for a long time. His bank accounts, mobile phone, and digital records are under scrutiny of Telangana Police, sources said.

Based on information gathered from him, police aim to identify and nab other members of the network. Further legal action in the case will be taken by Telangana Police, they added. PTI ANB ACD