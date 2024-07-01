Telangana Police registers first FIR under new criminal law

Hyderabad, Jul 1 (PTI) The Charminar police in Telangana was the first to register an FIR under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday against two persons allegedly riding their vehicles without number plates.

Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act have also been invoked in the case.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"Telangana Police has registered the First FIR with Digital Signature under the Bharathiya Nyaya Sanhitha. I am happy to inform that the First FIR from Telangana under B N S has been issued today from Charminar Police Station of Hyderabad Police Commissionerate," state DGP Ravi Gupta said in a post on 'X'.

According to Charminar police, the two two-wheelers were found moving without number plates during vehicle checking from 11 pm of June 30 to 1 am of July 1.

The FIR was registered under Section 281 of BNS and also relevant sections of MV Act.