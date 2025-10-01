Telangana: Police seize 1,210 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore; 1 held

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) An interstate drug peddling racket involved in transporting ganja from Malkangiri district of Odisha to Rajasthan via Hyderabad was busted here on Tuesday, police said.

Contraband weighing 1,210 kg worth Rs 6.25 crore was seized, and one person was taken into custody in this connection, it said.

Acting on credible information, police teams intercepted a truck on National Highway 65, near Kothaguda X Road, Abdullahpurmet, and apprehended the vehicle's driver, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said in a release.

The accused, a resident of Jodhpur district in Rajasthan, had collected approximately 1,210 kg of ganja from unidentified sources in Malkangiri.

He concealed the contraband under cement bags and covered the load with a tarpaulin to avoid detection by police. He then began his journey towards Rajasthan via Hyderabad, police said.

The seized ganja sourced from the remote forest areas of Malkangiri was intended for distribution across various locations in Rajasthan, underscoring the extensive reach of the drug trafficking network, police said.

The accused is currently in custody, and further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the syndicate and trace the supply chain, police added.