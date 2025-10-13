Telangana: Police seize 499 kg ganja, two held

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) A total of 499 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore, being transported to Rajasthan in a container lorry, was seized in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Monday, and two persons were arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Based on credible information, police teams conducted vehicle checks in Sujathanagar Mandal and intercepted the lorry. Upon inspection, they recovered 96 packets of ganja, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju said.

The contraband was loaded in Andhra Pradesh and was being transported to Jaipur in Rajasthan, the official added.

A case has been registered against four accused.

“The prime accused, a 37-year-old man who assisted in transporting the ganja, and the lorry’s owner-cum-driver have been arrested. Two others—one who arranged the transportation and another involved in selling the ganja—are absconding,” police said.

