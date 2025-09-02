Telangana: Police seize ganja worth over Rs 3.8 cr; four held

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI) About 750 kg of dry ganja, valued at over Rs 3.81 crore, was seized in Warangal district, and four persons were arrested for allegedly transporting the contraband, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information, a police team intercepted the suspects on the outskirts of Chilukamma Nagar forest area in Khanapur mandal on September 1 and apprehended them, Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh said.

“On questioning, the four persons voluntarily confessed to possessing about 750 kg of dry ganja and said they were transporting it on the directions of other absconding accused,” an official release said.

The contraband had earlier been packed in 23 plastic bags and loaded in a vehicle in Andhra Pradesh.

However, after noticing a police checking party on August 28, the accused dumped it at a “secret” location in Chilukalagutta near Chilukamma Nagar, police added. PTI VVK VVK SSK