Telangana Police urge underground CPI (Maoist) cadre to join mainstream

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) DGP B Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday appealed to all underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres, including the 15 remaining members from Telangana, to surrender and join the mainstream.

He said those who choose to return would be extended immediate assistance and benefits under the state government’s ‘Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme’.

The Telangana Police believes that changing times call for peaceful and constructive solutions, he said.

“We urge underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to recognise the evolving circumstances, reunite with their families, and contribute positively to the development and progress of Telangana,” the DGP said in a release.

Over the past two years, 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various levels have rejoined normal life through the sustained efforts of the Telangana Police, Reddy said.

All of them have availed benefits under the state government’s Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy and are now living safely in their native villages with their families, he added.

The positive outcomes of the policy have inspired underground Maoists from other states as well to surrender before the Telangana Police and reintegrate into society, Reddy said.

“The Telangana Police reiterates the appeal made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and calls upon all top underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadres to return to the mainstream and lead a peaceful, secure and dignified life with their families,” he said.

The government is committed to ensuring comprehensive support for their reintegration, enabling them to live with freedom, respect and dignity in their villages or towns, the DGP added.