Telangana poll related seizures stand at Rs 669 Cr, says CEO Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: Law enforcement agencies have seized unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and 'freebies' worth over Rs 669 crore in Telangana so far, even as the election authorities try to ensure free and fair polls.

As many as 35,655 polling stations with nearly 60,000 ballot units will be used on polling day November 30, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told reporters on Thursday.

He further said all the vehicles that are carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to the respective destinations will be fitted with GPS so that the movement of every vehicle is tracked by officials.

“We are geared up to conduct the elections. By November 29, polling parties will take EVMs and other materials from the distribution centres and go to the field,” the CEO said.

He further said that about three lakh employees will be on poll duty on the last two to three days of the polls to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.