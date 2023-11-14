Telangana polls: 2,898 nominations found valid, 606 reiected after scrutiny

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Election officials in Telangana have found 2,898 nominations of candidates for the November 30 assembly elections to be valid before withdrawal, and rejected nominations of 606 candidates during scrutiny.

Advertisment

The Returning Officers (ROs) of all 119 assembly constituencies in the state furnished their reports, according to which nominations filed by 606 candidates were rejected on various grounds on November 13, a release issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday said.

The process of filing nominations began on November 3 when the gazette notification for the election was issued and continued till November 10, the last day for submitting nominations.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15, according to the schedule of election.

Advertisment

Gajwel Assembly constituency, which witnessed the maximum number of 145 candidates filing 154 sets of nominations, had 13 candidates rejected.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election from Gajwel and BJP leader Eatala Rajender is among those who filed their nominations from there.

In Kamareddy, another segment from where Rao is contesting, the nominations of six candidates out of the 92 candidates were rejected.

Polling for the 119-member assembly would be held on November 30, while votes will be counted and results declared on December 3. PTI VVK SJR VVK ANE