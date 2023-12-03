Advertisment
#National

Telangana polls: 3 BJP MPs face defeat, 3 Cong MPs win

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
03 Dec 2023
New Update

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Three BJP Lok Sabha members from Telangana who contested the assembly elections lost the polls on Sunday.

Advertisment

However, three Congress Lok Sabha members and a BRS MP, who fought the state election, emerged victorious.

BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost from Karimnagar, while the BJP's Nizamabad MP D Arvind was defeated in Koratla.

Another BJP Lok Sabha member from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao lost the assembly election from the Boath constituency.

Advertisment

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, won from Kodangal. He also contested from Kamareddy seat but lost.

Congress Lok Sabha members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Nalgonda and Huzurnagar, respectively.

BRS Lok Sabha member from Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won from the Dubbak assembly segment. PTI SJR VVK NB ANB ANB

Advertisment
Subscribe