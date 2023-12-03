Telangana polls: 3 BJP MPs face defeat, 3 Cong MPs win

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Three BJP Lok Sabha members from Telangana who contested the assembly elections lost the polls on Sunday.

However, three Congress Lok Sabha members and a BRS MP, who fought the state election, emerged victorious.

BJP national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar lost from Karimnagar, while the BJP's Nizamabad MP D Arvind was defeated in Koratla.

Another BJP Lok Sabha member from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao lost the assembly election from the Boath constituency.

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, won from Kodangal. He also contested from Kamareddy seat but lost.

Congress Lok Sabha members Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy won from Nalgonda and Huzurnagar, respectively.

BRS Lok Sabha member from Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won from the Dubbak assembly segment. PTI SJR VVK NB ANB ANB