Telangana polls: AIMIM to contest nine seats

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said his party will put up candidates in nine constituencies for the November 30 assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, in addition to the existing seven seats his party represents in the outgoing assembly, AIMIM will field candidates in Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.

The Congress has nominated former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin to contest in Jubilee Hills.

Owaisi’s younger brother and legislator Akbaruddin will be contesting from his Chandrayangutta segment.

The Hyderabad MP said he has already made an appeal to the people to vote for AIMIM candidates wherever they contest and to BRS in the remaining seats.