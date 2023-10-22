Telangana polls: BJP revokes Raja Singh's suspension

New Delhi: Ahead of releasing the list of candidates for Telangana Assembly elections, BJP on Sunday revoked suspension of its MLA Raja Singh.

Singh has been fielded from his Goshamahal constituency as the patry announced the first list of 52 candidates.

NewsDrum has reported in June that BJP was contemplating to revoke Singh's suspension ahead of Telangana polls.

In August last year, Raja Singh was suspended from the party following his alleged controversial remarks against "Islam and Prophet Mohammed" in a video which was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

He was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act. However, the Telangana High Court in November 2022 had set aside the PD Act invoked against him. Later, he was granted bail.

"The Central disciplinary committee of the BJP has decided to revoke the suspension of Shri T Raja Singh MLA Goshamahal from the BJP after due consideration of his explanation in response to the show cause notice served by the party. This is for the information of all the concerned," the statement from Kishan Reddy said.

Raja Singh, is known for his strong views in support of Hindutva.

He faces several police cases in Hyderabad, including those related to alleged communal offences.