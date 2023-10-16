Telangana polls: BRS manifesto practical, doable, says MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: The manifesto announced by the ruling BRS for the November 30 assembly polls is very practical and doable, said party MLC K Kavitha on Monday.

The BRS government has always been practical in terms of making promises to the people, not just now, but even in 2014 when the government was formed, she said.

The government has shown great results in the power sector though the state had a power deficit in 2014. At that time, the government had said the transformation in the power sector cannot happen in just about six months, but it can happen in two to three years. The task was accomplished and the government has been practical, she told PTI video service here.

The party manifesto promises an incremental rise in the benefits under welfare schemes, which shows that the approach is practical, keeping in view of the state's fiscal situation, she said.

Both Congress and BJP were speechless as the manifesto is doable, she said.

Raising social security pension amounts, increasing financial assistance given under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and providing LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each were some of the promises made by the ruling BRS for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

Releasing the party manifesto, BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said all 93 lakh families living below the poverty line (BPL) in the state would be provided life insurance cover of Rs five lakh and that the government would bear the cost of the premium.

BRS leader Kavitha took strong exception to state Congress president A Revanth Reddy calling the BRS manifesto a waste paper.

If he calls the manifesto given by Rao a waste paper, then the poll guarantees given by Congress are a "tissue paper" as the party does not know the fiscal situation of the state. The criticism should be issue-based, she said.

On Revanth Reddy saying that the BRS manifesto endorsed the guarantees announced by the Congress, she said the grand old party never worked for people sincerely in the last 60 years and took its victory for granted.

After regional parties started improving things, Congress is forced to think on a regional basis, she said.

The six guarantees given by Congress are nothing but a copy of the BRS schemes, she said.

BRS is an inspiration to the BJP. The NDA government's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is inspired by the BRS government's Rythu Bandhu scheme, she said.

On the recent alleged suicide of a woman job aspirant here, Kavitha said she does not personally approve personal chats of the woman being shared with the media. But the police is not under state control in view of the model code of conduct for polls.

She requested the youths not to take such extreme steps as opportunities would come up. The state government has filled up job vacancies and also created about 30 lakh opportunities in the private sector, she said.