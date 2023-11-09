K Chandrasekhar Rao to file nomination papers at Gajwel, Kamareddy today

Hyderabad: BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will file his nomination papers on Thursday in Gajwel and Kamareddy for the November 30 assembly polls.

After filing his nomination papers, he will address a poll rally at Kamareddy in the afternoon, official sources said.

Rao had on November 4 visited the Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers ahead of filing his nomination papers for the elections.

He performed a puja by keeping his nomination papers in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

After a brief break for Diwali, Rao will resume his tours from November 13.

He will be addressing 54 'Praja Ashirwad' meetings between November 13 and 28 for the polls.

The BRS chief will address the final rally for the polls on November 28 at Gajwel.