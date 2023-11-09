Telangana polls: CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel seat

Hyderabad: BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday filed nomination from his Gajwel Assembly constituency in Siddipet district for the November 30 assembly polls.

Advertisment

Rao, who reached Gajwel by a chopper, submitted his nomination to the Returning Officer.

After filing the paper, he went around the ground there in an open-top vehicle wishing BRS activists and people who gathered there.

Rao had won from Gajwel twice earlier.

Advertisment

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, a former BRS leader, is taking on KCR in Gajwel, while Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy as its nominee.

Meanwhile, Rao is also contesting from Kamareddy constituency in the election.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly would be held on November 30 and the counting of votes would be taken up on December 3. PTI SJR GDK KH