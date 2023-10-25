Telangana polls: Congress finalising second list of candidates

New Delhi: The Congress leadership on Wednesday deliberated upon names for the second list of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls at a crucial meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.
Chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting was attended by former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides members of the Committee and Telangana leaders, including PCC chief A Revanth Reddy.
The Congress has so far declared a total of 55 candidates for the Telangana assembly polls to be held on November 30. The state has 119 assembly constituencies.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Telangana is getting ready for change. Telangana shall elect Congress ! Staring at an imminent defeat, BRS leaders are showing their abject frustration by continuously attacking the Congress party. BRS, BJP, AMIM — all partners in crime know the writing on the wall. They have nothing to show to the people of Telangana except lies, loot and commission!"
"Congress’ guarantees in Telangana and the tremendous affection which we share with the people of the state shall result in justice, welfare and progress. An important meeting of the Central Election Committee for Telangana happened today," he added.
The Congress is seeking to replace the BRS government in the state.
Meanwhile, the Congress also replaced four of its candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly polls to be held on November 17.
While Akaib Singh Khushwaha has been fielded from Sumawali assembly seat in place of Kuldeep Sikarwal, Virendra belvamshi has been fielded in place of Guru Charan Khare from the Pipariya assembly seat.
Similarly, Murli Morwal replaces Rajendra Singh Solanki from the Badnagar assembly seat and Virender Singh Solanki is the candidate from the Jaora seat in place of Himmat Shrimal.