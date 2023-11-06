Telangana polls: Cong state chief Revanth Reddy, BJP’s Bandi Sanjay Kumar file nominations

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy and BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar were among those who filed nominations on Monday, for the November 30 assembly polls.

Before filing the paper in Kodangal, Reddy said, with the blessings of the people of the constituency, he was able to lead the Congress party at the state level.

In a post on "X", Reddy said he filed his nomination today.

"Telangana is winning. It starts from Kodangal itself," he said in the post.

BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a post on "X" said, "Filed nomination as Karimnagar Assembly @BJP4India candidate for the upcoming elections." "Saffron wave is clear in Karimnagar. The huge response to the bike rally itself indicates the signs of change. Thank you for the overwhelming response," he said in another post. PTI GDK KH