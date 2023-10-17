Telangana polls: Election related seizures cross Rs 130 crore

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) The election related seizures in Telangana on Tuesday crossed Rs 130 crore after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

Advertisment

A total of Rs 71.55 crore in cash, 72.267 kg gold, 429 kg silver and a 42.203 carat diamond all worth over Rs 40 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 7.75 crore, ganja valued at Rs 4.58 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 6.29 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday.

From October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced) till October 17 (9 AM), the total cumulative seizures by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 130 crore, it said.

The state goes to the polls on November 30.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj assured political parties of the necessary cooperation in conducting a free and fair poll in a peaceful atmosphere.

He also promised them on looking into every genuine complaint from the contesting candidates and political parties, including that of social media, an official release said.

"To save time and effort and also to deliver justice at the earliest possible time, DEOs and EOs would be instructed to handle all political complaints at their level to the best of their ability," he said.

Vikas Raj convened a state-level meeting with recognised political parties to sensitise them of the rules and regulations relating to MCC, pre-certification of advertisements, star campaigners, manifestos, nominations, affidavits, the technical facilities like Apps, latest position of voter’s lists drive for enrolment etc.

Nearly 20 representatives from political parties attended the meeting and they brought several issues to the notice of the Commission, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH