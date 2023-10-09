Telangana polls: People would get 'liberation' from BRS misrule in December, says state Cong chief Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Telangana people would get "liberation" from the misrule of the BRS after the November 30 Assembly polls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, said the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress would "bring light" in the lives of the people.

Referring to December as 'miracle month' in which Christmas is celebrated, he said a 'miracle' had happened on December 9, 2009 when the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram had made an announcement regarding formation of Telangana state.

This December, another miracle would happen after 14 years with Congress coming to power in the state, he said.

The aspirations for which Congress leader Sonia Gandhi gave Telangana have not been fulfilled during the BRS rule after the formation of the state in 2014, he alleged.

Taking exception to the attack of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao against the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family and Rahul Gandhi, Reddy said he is ready for a public debate with them on the welfare and development measures implemented during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 to 2014 and the BRS rule since 2014.

He expressed confidence that the Congress would come to power in Telangana and implement the six 'guarantees' that would help the people in a big way.

Separately, Revanth Reddy said on X (formerly Twitter) that the "countdown" has begun for the "Kalvakuntla scamily" (family of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) with the announcement of the poll schedule.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission today, polling will be held in Telangana on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3, according to the schedule. PTI SJR SJR SS