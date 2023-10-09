Telangana polls: Police seize over 12 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) Police here on Monday seized over 12 kg gold and 295 kg silver during surprise checks after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in Telangana following the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission.

Telangana Assembly elections will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, as per the schedule, announced by the Election Commission today.

A senior police official said seven kg gold biscuits and 295 kg silver was seized from two persons travelling in a car by a police team during vehicle checking under Abids police station limits.

The two persons did not show any bills regarding the gold and silver but showed only one delivery paper and it has to be verified, the official said, adding hence the gold and the silver was seized and the Income Tax department has been informed for further investigation.

Similarly, police also seized 5.6 kg gold ornaments from three persons as they did not show any documents or bills regarding the gold ornaments. The three persons are gold retailers, they said.

Police also seized over Rs 54 lakh in cash from different persons during vehicle checking conducted in several parts of the city and said the cash seized was unaccounted and it was found that the persons were carrying the cash without valid documents.

Further investigations were on.