Advertisment
#National

Telangana polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in 5 Assembly segments on Nov 17

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
16 Nov 2023
Rahul Gandhi Ambikapur.png

Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: AICC former president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing street corner meetings and road shows covering five Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Telangana on Friday, Congress sources said.

Advertisment

He will land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and reach Pinapaka by a chopper where he will address a road corner meeting, the sources said on Thursday.

From Pinapaka, he will proceed to Narsampet where he will spend two to three hours undertaking various programmes.

He will take up a 'pada yatra' in Warangal East and West constituencies.

Later, the Wayanad MP will reach Hyderabad by road and address a meeting in Rajendranagar, from where he will fly back to the national capital, the Congress sources said.

#Rahul Gandhi #AICC #Telangana Elections
Advertisment
Subscribe