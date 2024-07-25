Telangana presents budget of Rs 2.91 lakh cr, allocate Rs 72,659 cr to agriculture

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 2.91 lakh crore with total Rs 2.21 lakh crore revenue and Rs 33, 487 crore capital expenditures.

The total revenues were estimated to be at Rs 2,90, 814 crore, including Open Market Loans of over Rs 57,000 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister, Incharge of Finance portfolio Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who tabled the Budget in the Assembly said the state government proposed to allocate Rs 72,659 crores to agriculture.

The government also proposed to spend Rs.21,292 crores for the Education Department and Rs.22,301 crores for Irrigation.

In this budget we have proposed Rs.29,816 crores for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

“Telangana’s debt has reached Rs 6.71 lakh crore mark. In the last 10 years the state government debt has increased by ten times without any development proportionate to that,” Bhatti pointed out.

After the congress government took over, Rs 35,118 crore debt was raised while repaid loans worth Rs 42.892 crore, both principal and interest, he added.