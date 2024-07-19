Telangana Public Service Commission postpones Group-II exam

Hyderabad, Jul 19 (PTI) Amid demands by unemployed youth for the postponement of the Group-II services exam, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday said it has decided to reschedule the recruitment test from August to December this year.

The Group-II exam was scheduled for August 7 and 8. The new dates in December would be announced later, it said.

After deliberating on the issue, the commission decided to postpone the Group-II exam as the dates for various recruitment tests are too close to each other, it said in a press release.

Earlier, candidates who are to appear for the Group-II exam met Deputy Chief Minster Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and urged him to defer the exam by at least a couple of months as other competitive exams are being held around the same time.

Vikramarka called up TGPSC Chairman Mahendar Reddy and urged him to consider postponing the test as requested by the candidates, a release said.

Various students unions have held protests here in the past several weeks seeking postponement of the teachers' recruitment test (DSC) and the Group-II exam. PTI SJR SJR ANE