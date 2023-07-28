Telangana rains: Congress holds protest in Hyderabad, state BJP chief Kishan Reddy visits rain-hit areas in city

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana on Friday held a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office here against the BRS government's alleged failure in dealing with the impact of heavy rains in the city. Congress leaders took out a rally from the Telangana martyrs' memorial in front of Legislative Assembly to the GHMC office.

The protest was undertaken after a call was given for it by state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

The Congress leaders and activists, who held placards that read 'Save Hyderabad', alleged that the BRS government promised to develop the city to world-class standards but several areas were inundated due to the heavy rains. The party demanded that the poor who suffered loss of work due to heavy rains and flooding in the city be given an ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 per family. Meanwhile, Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy visited the localities affected by heavy rains in the city.

Kishan Reddy, Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, took out a 'padayatra' in Amberpet and Yousufguda.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made tall claims about making Hyderabad like New York and Istanbul but there has been no change in the situation on the ground, he alleged.

He directed officials to address the issues brought to his notice by the people, a release from Reddy's office said.