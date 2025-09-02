Telangana raises Rs 6,000 cr through government securities auction

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Telangana raised Rs 6,000 crore in debt by selling state government securities in a recent auction, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

According to an RBI press release, the amount was raised through four issuances of Rs 1,500 crore each, with tenors ranging from 26 to 38 years and interest rates between 7.72 per cent and 7.4 per cent.

Up to July 31, the state government’s borrowings stood at Rs 24,669.88 crore against an estimated Rs 54,000 crore.

The fresh borrowings will push total debt in the first five months of the current financial year beyond 50 per cent of the budgeted figure, it added.

Though the Telangana government projected a revenue surplus of Rs 2,738.33 crore in its 2025-26 budget, it recorded a deficit of Rs 12,564.77 crore by the end of July.

The fiscal deficit for FY26 was targeted at Rs 54,009.74 crore, while the actual figure stood at Rs 24,669.88 crore by July-end. PTI GDK SSK