Telangana Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Governor was renamed as Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

The "Raj Bhavan, Telangana," shall henceforth be called as "Lok Bhavan, Telangana", a press communique from the Governor's office said.

This has been done to reiterate the strength and vibrancy of our democratic values as we march with confidence towards a Viksit Bharat, it said.

The new nomenclature "Lok Bhavan, Telangana" comes into immediate effect for all official purposes, references, and records, it added.

The change follows instructions from the Union Home Ministry, which has directed that Raj Bhavans across the country be renamed Lok Bhavan and Raj Niwas to Lok Niwas (Official Residence of the Lieutenant Governor). PTI SJR SJR KH