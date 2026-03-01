Telangana ready to bring back Telugu people from Iran, Gulf if necessary: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday advised Telugu people living in Iran and Gulf countries to remain highly alert and said the state government would coordinate with the Centre to bring back Telugu people if necessary.

In light of reports that war is ongoing, he urged them to strictly follow all safety guidelines and regularly follow the advisories and warnings issued by Indian embassies in those countries, an official release said.

“The Chief Minister stated that, in case of any emergencies, the state government would coordinate with the Central government to safely bring back Telugu people, if necessary,” it said.

He further said the Telangana government is continuously monitoring the situation of Telangana residents living in Iran and other Gulf nations.

Reddy directed officials to stay alert and be prepared to take appropriate measures in coordination with the Central Government if required.

He also instructed them to stay in touch with the Indian embassies and consulates in those countries.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the safety of Telangana people is the state government’s top priority and expressed his hope that everyone remains safe, the release added. PTI GDK ADB