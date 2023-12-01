Telangana records 71.34 per cent voter turnout

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) A voter turnout of 71.34 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

Advertisment

Munugode Assembly constituency recorded the highest, 91.89 per cent, voter turnout while Yakutpura segment recorded the lowest voter turnout with 39.64 per cent, the office of Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Friday.

Polling in all 119 assembly segments began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements. It concluded at 4 pm in 13 constituencies classified as affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), whereas in the 106 others, people could vote till 5 pm.

Those who were in queue before the scheduled closing time were allowed to cast their votes.

Advertisment

The votes will be counted on December 3 and the results are expected to be announced the same day.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told reporters here on Friday that counting will start first with postal ballots at 8 am, and that EVM votes would be counted from 8.30 am.

The CEO further said every counting centre will have 14 counting tables, except for six constituencies where the number of polling stations is more than 500 -- and at such places 28 counting tables will be there.

Advertisment

He said every counting centre will have three cordons of security comprising central security forces and state armed police forces on the day of counting. All the EVMs have been sealed and 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to guard the EVM strongrooms. CCTV cameras have put up in the strongrooms for security as well as to monitor counting.

The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term in the state, while the opposition Congress has mounted an all-out effort to unseat the incumbent.

The BJP has also conducted an elaborate campaign with a host of top leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing rallies in the state.

Most exit polls on Thursday predicted an advantage for Congress in Telangana. PTI VVK VVK ANE