Telangana removes transport department check posts across state

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered officials to close all transport check posts across the state with immediate effect.

Following the chief minister's instructions, the state transport department issued orders to implement the decision. Officials were asked to submit a detailed report on the closure by 5 pm, an official release said.

The state transport department directed that all check-post activities be immediately stopped and that the staff be redeployed for other official duties.

District transport officers were instructed to take necessary measures, including removing boards and barricades at the check posts, to ensure smooth vehicle movement.

“All records, equipment, and furniture from the check posts will be shifted to the respective DTO offices. Officials have also been instructed to verify and preserve all financial and administrative documents,” the release added.

Meanwhile, another press release from the CMO said Reddy instructed officials to complete the construction of the new Osmania Hospital within two years.

During a high-level review meeting at his residence, the chief minister enquired about the progress of the hospital project and the procurement of medical equipment for the state-owned modern hospital.

“The CM instructed officials to procure modern medical equipment as per the requirements of the new hospital and to prepare detailed plans accordingly,” the release stated. PTI GDK SSK