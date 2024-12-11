Telangana requests Centre to expeditiously approve state's tourism projects

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Telangana government's Special Representative in New Delhi A P Jithender Reddy met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday and demanded early approval of pending tourism projects in the state.

Reddy, who is also advisor to the state government on sports affairs, also sought financial assistance from the central government for timely completion of the projects, an official statement said.

He also invited the Union minister to Telangana's Surabhi Theater Art Festival on December 14 as the chief guest.