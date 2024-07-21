Telangana Revenue Minister directs district Collectors to be on alert in view of widespread rainfall

Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI) Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday directed the Collectors of all districts to be on alert in view of widespread rainfall in the state.

Reddy, who held a review on the rain situation in the state, asked the officials to deploy rescue teams and the personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to prevent any loss of life and property in view of the rains and the rising water levels in the Godavari river.

He gave instructions to officials on the steps to be taken in low-lying areas and those facing the threat of flooding, an official release said on Sunday night.

He told them to take precautions to prevent people from crossing rivulets which are in spate.

The revenue minister urged the officials to set up control rooms in the district Collectorates and to hold coordination meetings with police and other departments, it said.

He emphasised that the water levels in the Godavari river should be monitored continuously.

Official sources said the first warning for flood was issued at the temple town of Bhadrachalam after the water level in Godavari river crossed 43 feet. The water level was 44 ft at 9 pm.

The second and third warnings will be issued when the water levels reach 48 ft and 53 ft respectively.

The water level reached up to 75.60 ft in 1986, which is believed to be the highest.

The Met Centre of IMD here said in its weather forecast and warnings on Sunday night that very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu district and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad district and other districts from 8.30 pm of July 21 to 8.30 am of July 22.

It also said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and other districts from 8.30 am of July 22 to 8.30 am on July 23. PTI SJR KH