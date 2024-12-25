Telangana rings in Christmas with joy and fervour

Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Telangana on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Special prayers and midnight masses were held in churches across Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana, with a large number of attendees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joined the Christmas celebrations at the 100-year-old iconic church in Medak on Wednesday.

Recalling that he had visited the church as the State Congress president, Reddy said he had promised to return to the place of worship as Chief Minister.

Advertisment

He added that he was visiting the church to join the devotees in celebrating Christmas and its centenary.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister, and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy were among those who extended their Christmas greetings to the people.

Christmas is a joyous occasion to celebrate the birth of Jesus and cherish his ideals, the Governor said.

Advertisment

The life of Christ symbolises love, forgiveness, truth, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice, Jishnu Dev Varma added.

Churches were illuminated, and people decorated their homes with colourful lights. PTI VVK SJR SSK VVK SSK ROH