Telangana Rising Global Summit secures Rs 1.88 lakh cr investments on Day 1

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) The Telangana Rising Global Summit, which kicked off here on Monday, finalised over 35 major investment proposals totalling Rs 1.88 lakh crore.

The investment proposals span critical and future-ready sectors, providing validation for Telangana’s strategic Vision 2047 and its accelerated path towards becoming a national economic powerhouse, an official release said.

The sectors of Deep Tech, Core Infrastructure and Future City saw (approx Rs 1,04,000 crore) investment proposals, including Rs 75,000 crore commitment from the Brookfield / Axis Ventures Pvt Ltd consortium.

This fund is dedicated to developing the Bharat Future City, a Net-Zero urban ecosystem for global R&D, Deep Technology, and high-value services, proposed to be developed by the state government.

Vin Group formalised its Rs 27,000 crore pledge toward integrated projects, covering next-generation Renewable Energy generation, advanced EV infrastructure, and smart urban planning, the release said.

The renewable energy transition and power security saw (approx Rs 39,700 crore) investments with the single largest energy deal coming from Evren / Axis Energy with a commitment of Rs 31,500 crore, allocated entirely to scaling up solar and wind energy projects.

The MEIL group proposed Rs 8,000 crore to a diversified portfolio including solar power plants, vital pumped storage systems for grid stability, and advanced EV projects.

The GMR Group sealed its Rs 15,000 crore expansion for the Aerospace/Aviation sector, significantly boosting MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) capabilities and cargo infrastructure.

The Defence segment secured nearly Rs 5,000 crore in MOUs. The Advanced Manufacturing and Core Industry saw (approx Rs 13,500 crore) investment agreements.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said: "The Rs 1.88 lakh crore figure for Day 1 is an undeniable mandate for our progressive governance and our commitment to the 2047 vision. We are now pivoting entirely to execution, ensuring every rupee of this investment translates into high-quality jobs, world-class infrastructure, and a future where Telangana leads India's economic journey." The Telangana Rising Global Summit is designed to showcase the state's 2047 roadmap—a plan focused on the CURE (Core Urban Region), PURE (Peri-Urban), and RARE (Rural and Agri) economic engines, the release added.