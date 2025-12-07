Telangana Rising Global Summit to begin on Dec 8

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) ‘Bharat Future City’ near here is all set to host the Telangana Rising Global Summit, organised by the state government on December 8 and 9.

Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony, officials said.

The state government will unveil its 'Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document' during the summit.

The vision document outlines a roadmap to achieve a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047.

According to a release, over 2,500 participants from more than 42 countries have registered for the event.

The summit will showcase Telangana's vision for transformative growth, positioning the state as a key investment destination and innovation hub, the release added.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the summit at 1 pm on December 8, according to the programme schedule.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the venue of the summit—the site of the proposed Bharat Future City on the city outskirts—on Saturday evening to inspect the arrangements.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that as part of the celebrations marking the Congress government’s completion of two years in office, a friendly football match will be played between a Telangana team led by CM Reddy and another team captained by Lionel Messi on December 13.

He added that thousands of fans from across the country are expected to arrive at Uppal Stadium for the match.

Vikramarka noted that celebrations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit have already begun across the state, with Revanth Reddy touring various districts.

“Lionel Messi enjoys massive global popularity and receives special security worldwide. In view of the friendly match between Lionel Messi and CM Revanth Reddy’s team on December 13 at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium, fool-proof security arrangements are being made and personally reviewed,” Vikramarka said.

He explained that the Rachakonda and Hyderabad Police Commissioners are giving special attention to the security arrangements for the match. PTI GDK SSK