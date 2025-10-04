Telangana rural voters eager to defeat Congress, BRS in local body polls: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said the rural populace of Telangana is waiting to defeat the ruling Congress and the BRS in the upcoming local body elections scheduled for October and November.

In a post on 'X', the BJP leader alleged that the Congress government was “not keen” on holding the polls and had “cheated every section of society” while starving panchayats of funds.

Sanjay Kumar, who addressed BJP meetings in his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in connection with the polls, further claimed that “though BRS has lost power, its arrogance is continuing.” Describing women, farmers, youth and senior citizens as “BJP’s brand ambassadors,” he expressed confidence that the party would score major wins. He also said it was the NDA government at the Centre that was providing funds to Gram Panchayats under various schemes.

“The people voted for Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections out of opposition to BRS, not out of any love for Congress,” he claimed.

He alleged that public anger against the BRS persists as its previous government failed to release funds to Gram Panchayats and even diverted Central allocations.

The Telangana State Election Commission on September 29 announced a five-phase schedule for rural local body polls, beginning with elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats, followed by Gram Panchayat elections during October and November. PTI SJR SSK