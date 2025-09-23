New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Telangana has sought 70 per cent share of the Krishna river water earlier allocated to the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, with Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy saying that the state's claim was built on "rational and internationally accepted parameters".

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) on Tuesday heard Telangana's arguments on sharing Krishna river waters between the two Telugu states.

Reddy, who attended the proceedings, said the matter had reached its final stage with the state presenting concluding arguments since February this year.

The minister also attacked the previous BRS government, alleging it had betrayed Telangana's farmers by agreeing in writing to an allocation of only 299 TMC to the state while allowing 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh.

"Telangana is fighting for an equitable share of Krishna river waters and has placed a claim for nearly 70 per cent of the water earlier allocated to the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh," Reddy told reporters here after the hearing.

The state has been presenting its final arguments through senior advocate S Vaidyanathan, who has been allotted three days to argue the case in detail under Section 3 reference of the tribunal proceedings.

Outlining the state's demand, Reddy said Telangana's claim was built on "rational and internationally accepted parameters" such as catchment area, population within the basin, extent of drought-prone regions, and cultivable land.

The KWDT-II had earlier awarded 1,005 TMC of Krishna waters to united Andhra Pradesh, comprising 811 TMC at 75 per cent dependability, 49 TMC at 65 per cent dependability, and 145 TMC from average flows. An additional 45 TMC was allocated from Godavari diversions, bringing the total to 1,050 TMC.

Based on basin parameters, Telangana has now demanded 555 TMC from the 75 per cent dependable waters, 43 TMC from 65 per cent dependable waters, 120 TMC from average flows, and the full 45 TMC from Godavari diversions, totalling 763 TMC of dependable waters.

"These figures are not arbitrary but based on scientific and equitable sharing principles recognised globally in river water disputes," the minister emphasized.

Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh for earmarking a large portion of its en bloc allocation of 811 TMC for outside-basin diversions. He said Telangana had strongly urged the tribunal to restrain Andhra Pradesh from such practices and direct it to utilize alternative water sources.

"The water thus saved must be diverted to Telangana to serve our drought-prone in-basin areas. Our state cannot be denied its fair entitlement while another state continues to divert water out of the Krishna basin," he stated.

The minister also launched a scathing attack on the previous BRS government, alleging it had "compromised the state's interests" by agreeing in writing to an allocation of only 299 TMC to Telangana while allowing 512 TMC to Andhra Pradesh.

"This arrangement was accepted for nearly 10 years under the BRS administration. It was a betrayal of Telangana's farmers and drought-prone districts," Reddy said.

"We have reopened the issue because we cannot be bound by such an unjust deal. Our claim of 763 TMC stands in sharp contrast to the mere 299 TMC accepted earlier," he said.

He said the earlier agreement was acknowledged by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, but Telangana had formally rejected it after the change of government.

Reddy declared that Telangana would maintain an uncompromising position regardless of which parties govern neighbouring states.

"Whether Karnataka has a Congress government, Andhra Pradesh a TDP government or Maharashtra a BJP government, Telangana will fight uncompromisingly for its fair share. Not a single drop of Telangana's rightful water will be given up," he said.

The minister also opposed Karnataka's proposal to increase the height of the Almatti Dam, warning that it would directly harm Telangana's interests. He said the state would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the proposal.

"Our government's stand is very clear, Telangana will not permit any action that reduces its share. We will approach the Supreme Court to ensure Karnataka is not allowed to raise the Almatti height," he stated.

Expressing confidence in the outcome on water sharing, Reddy said all facts had been placed before the tribunal headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar.

"We are confident that the tribunal will recognise the injustice done to Telangana and deliver a fair allocation. We are determined to secure justice in both Krishna and Godavari waters," he said.

The minister asserted that the Congress government would not compromise under any circumstances.

"Whether it is dependable flows, average flows, surplus waters or Godavari diversions, Telangana will claim its rightful share. Historical injustice cannot continue any longer. We will fight this case till the end and ensure Telangana gets its due," he said. PTI LUX KVK KVK