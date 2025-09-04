Telangana seeks Rs 16,700 cr towards flood losses

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (PTI) Telangana has sought over Rs 16,000 crore from the Centre for losses due to rains, the government said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking financial assistance from the Centre.

The ministers reminded that last year due to heavy rains in Khammam and surrounding districts, the state government had sought Rs 11,713 crore in assistance. However, no special funds were released so far, except for routine allocations, which hampered rehabilitation works. This year, the loss was estimated to be Rs 5,018 crore due to heavy rains.

"Hence, they (ministers) urged that the previously requested Rs 11,713 crore, along with the present requirement of Rs 5,018 crore — a total of Rs 16,732 crore — be released immediately," the release said.

They also requested that a central government team be deputed to visit the flood-affected areas and assess the damage firsthand.

According to preliminary estimates, 22 people have lost their lives so far. Loss of livestock, crop damage, and house damages are still being assessed, the release added.

The ministers explained that from August 25-28, unprecedented rainfall occurred across Telangana, with severe floods in Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal, and Nizamabad districts which led to large-scale devastation and damage to infrastructure.

Rainfall recorded so far in the current monsoon season has been 25 per cent above normal, with eight districts recording excess rainfall ranging between 65 and 95 per cent. Continuous rains have caused heavy losses to government and private property, crops, livestock, and human lives, the release added. PTI GDK KH