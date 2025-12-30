Telangana sees 2.33 pc dip in crime rate in 2025: DGP

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Crime in Telangana registered a slight decline in 2025, with total cases dropping by 2.33 per cent compared to the previous year, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the total number of cases stood at 2,28,695, down from 2,34,158 in 2024.

Reddy added that law and order had been maintained well across the state, with effective checks on violent crimes and the activities of Maoist, communal and terror outfits.

"There has been a 2.33 per cent reduction in overall crime in Telangana in 2025 compared to the previous year," he said.

The DGP said there was a substantial decline in murder and rape cases, while property offences were also under control compared to the previous year.

He added that the conviction rate increased by 3.09 per cent.

According to police data released earlier in the day, over 500 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres, including two central committee members and 11 state committee members, surrendered during the year.

Reddy said over 1.67 lakh cases were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in 2025, compared to more than 1.69 lakh cases in 2024, marking a decline of 1.45 per cent.

Cases of kidnapping and abduction fell by about 25 per cent to 1,145 in 2025 from 1,525 in the previous year.

Rape cases declined by over 13 per cent to 2,549 in 2025 from 2,945 in 2024, he said.

Cybercrime in the state reduced by three per cent during the year, even as such offences rose by 41 per cent nationally, the DGP said.

Financial losses due to cybercrime dropped by 21 per cent to Rs 1,378.34 crore from Rs 1,753.11 crore, outperforming the national reduction of six per cent.

However, road accident cases increased by 5.68 per cent in 2025 compared to the previous year, though the number of deaths declined by 557, a reduction of 7.9 per cent.

Cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act rose to 2,542 in 2025 from 1,950 in 2024, Reddy added.