Telangana: Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan dies of heart attack

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer Rajiv Ratan died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here, official sources said.

Ratan, an IPS officer of 1991 batch, aged about 60, was serving as Director General of Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of Ratan, an official release said.

The chief minister conveyed deep sympathies to the grieving family members, it said.

Ratan, headed the vigilance and enforcement inquiry, appointed by the state government on the Medigadda barrage (of Kaleshwaram project).

During his stint, the IPS officer worked as Karimnagar Superintendent of Police, Director General of State Fire Services, Inspector General to Hyderabad Region, and Police Housing Corporation MD, the release said.

Revanth Reddy remembered the remarkable services rendered by the departed IPS officer to the police department in the state for a long time.

The chief minister said that Telangana society will remember the senior police official who performed the duties efficiently and honestly.