Telangana: Seven held for obstructing, misbehaving with woman SI on duty

Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Seven persons were arrested for allegedly obstructing and misbehaving with a woman Sub-Inspector of Police on duty in Khammam district of Telangana, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Kallur town on Friday when the accused in an "inebriated" condition were found arguing near a hotel, after which the hotel owner lodged a complaint against them with the police and a case was registered, an official release said.

The accused threatened the owner and the staff not to give a statement against them before the police and were found causing a nuisance in front of the hotel, police said.

The woman SI, as part of the investigation, went to the place, and when she tried to send them away, the main accused and his associates obstructed the police official on duty and allegedly "attacked" and threatened her in a "drunken" state, the release said.

Meanwhile, a video circulated on social media purportedly shows the woman SI "slapping" the main accused near the hotel. When she was questioning him, he is seen pushing her aside.

Two cases were registered against the accused and they were arrested. Further investigation is on.