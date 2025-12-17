Telangana Speaker dismisses disqualification petitions against five BRS MLAs

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against five of the 10 BRS MLAs, who had allegedly switched over to the ruling Congress.

The Speaker had earlier issued notices to 10 MLAs as petitions were filed against them by the opposition party.

Eight among the 10 MLAs had submitted their replies to the notices. However, two MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiam Srihari, were yet to respond to the notices issued to them by the Speaker and had sought more time.

The disqualification petitions against MLAs --Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, T Prakash Goud, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi, were listed for pronouncement of order by the Speaker in the Open Court here on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, on November 17, issued a contempt notice to the Telangana Speaker for not complying with its directive to decide on disqualification pleas against the BRS MLAs who allegedly defected to the Congress.

The Apex Court had then posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. PTI GDK VVK VVK KH