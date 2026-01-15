Telangana Speaker dismisses disqualification petitions against two BRS MLAs

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Telangana Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Thursday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against two of the 10 BRS MLAs, who had allegedly switched over to the ruling Congress, official sources said.

The Speaker, in December, dismissed similar petitions filed against five BRS legislators.

"I have issued orders dismissing disqualification petitions filed against Kale Yadaiah (Chevella segment) and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada) by the BRS," Kumar told PTI.

The Speaker had earlier issued notices to 10 MLAs, who are facing disqualification petitions filed against them by the opposition party.

With the fresh dismissal of disqualification petitions against Yadaiah and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, three more such petitions against Kadiyam Srihari, Danam Nagendar and Dr M Sanjay Kumar are now pending with the Speaker.

The disqualification petitions against five MLAs--Tellam Venkat Rao, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, T Prakash Goud, Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Arekapudi Gandhi, were earlier dismissed by the Speaker.

The Supreme Court, on November 17, issued a contempt notice to the Telangana Speaker for not complying with its directive to decide on disqualification pleas against the BRS MLAs who allegedly defected to the Congress. PTI GDK KH