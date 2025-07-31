Telangana Speaker to seek legal opinion on SC directive on disqualification of 10 turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad, Jul 31 (PTI) Telangana Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Thursday said he will consult legal experts once he receives the Supreme Court order copy on the issue of disqualification of BRS MLAs and take future course of action.

Reacting to SC directive to decide within three months, on the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs who had switched allegiance to the ruling Congress, Prasad Kumar said, according to the speeches given by former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, courts can not question the President and Speakers.

“We will consult with legal experts after we receive the full copy of the Supreme Court. We will let you know the future course of action,” Prasad Kumar told PTI over phone.

Replying to a query, the Speaker said he had already issued notices to those BRS legislators who have defected to Congress and they sought some time to reply.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Telangana assembly speaker to decide within three months the disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs who had switched allegiance to the ruling Congress, saying political defections have the power to disrupt democracy if not curbed.