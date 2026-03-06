Telangana spends Rs 1,000 cr monthly on retirement benefits to employees: CM

Hyderabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government has been paying Rs 1,000 crore on an average monthly towards retirement benefits to superannuated employees.

Addressing a Telangana Madiga Employees Coordination Committee meeting, Reddy also said Telangana stands as a role model for the rest of the country in implementing SC sub categorisation.

"About 1,000 government employees are retiring every month. If one employee retires, the government incurred Rs 1 crore expenditure payable to the retired employee. So about Rs 1,000 crore should be paid as retirement benefits to the retired employees. Though there is financial burden, somehow we are managing the finances," he said.

Requesting government employees to be more vigilant in collecting taxes, Reddy said evaders should be dealt with strictly.

He further said the state financial situation is very limited and there is no land available with the government to distribute to the weaker sections.

"There is no money or land available with the government. In order to bring this community (SC) up in society, imparting education is a must. So we ensured education reaches the doorsteps of villages and Thandas (tribal hamlets)," Reddy said.

He, however, said that there is a need to provide quality education to people and the government is taking steps.

Reddy said the state government will protect the rights of Madiga employees. PTI GDK KH