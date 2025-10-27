Telangana steps up paddy protection measures as cyclone 'Montha' nears coast

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday directed officials to ensure that cyclone 'Montha' does not disrupt the ongoing paddy procurement process in the state.

The ministers, who held a video conference with district collectors and senior officials, stressed that farmers should not incur losses under any circumstances due to heavy rains.

Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to use tarpaulins to cover paddy already received at procurement centres and to expedite the transport of stocks to rice mills, a release said.

He also directed officials to ensure sufficient transport arrangements for shifting the stocks.

So far, the state has procured 1,80,452 metric tonnes of paddy from 22,433 farmers, valued at Rs 431.09 crore. This includes 73,628 metric tonnes of coarse grain and 1,06,824 metric tonnes of fine grain, the release added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said cyclone 'Montha'—expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm—has begun affecting the state's coastal districts with rain and strong winds.

The Thai word means fragrant flower.