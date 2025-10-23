Telangana targets Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Life Sciences by 2030: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Telangana has set an ambitious target of attracting Rs 1 lakh crore in new investments in the Life Sciences sector by 2030, aiming to generate employment for five lakh people, state Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said on Thursday.

Delivering the keynote address at the AusBiotech International Conference 2025 in Melbourne — organised jointly by AusBiotech and the Government of Victoria — the minister said the state government has drawn up a comprehensive “Roadmap 2030” to position Telangana as a Global Life Sciences Hub, an official release said here.

"Telangana is preparing a Comprehensive Life Sciences Policy to accelerate innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships," Babu said.

He said Telangana contributes over 5 per cent to India’s GDP. Telangana’s GSDP growth rate in 2024–25 stood at 8.2 per cent, compared with the national average of 7.6 per cent, he said.

He said over the past 20 months, the state has attracted Rs 3.2 lakh crore in new investments, with Rs 63,000 crore coming from the Life Sciences sector alone. Exports from the sector crossed Rs 26,000 crore between April and December 2024.

Telangana aims to increase the value of the Life Sciences economy from USD 80 billion to USD 250 billion by 2030, the minister said.

Babu said Telangana is investing heavily in building a "ready-to-deploy bio-digital workforce" to meet the needs of emerging technologies in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.

He said that both the Life Sciences University and the Young India Skills University are initiatives of the Telangana government, designed to create next-generation talent in advanced science and technology domains.

The state is also working with the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and other global institutions to align skill development and innovation ecosystems with the demands of the Bio-Digital era, he said.

Babu invited Australian companies to explore investment opportunities in emerging and high-growth areas such as Cell and Gene Therapy, Biologics and Biosimilars, mRNA Vaccines, Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing (CRDM), Diagnostics, MedTech, and Digital Health.

He also highlighted Telangana’s focus on AI-based Drug Discovery, Genomics, Green Biomanufacturing, Agri-Biotech, and Animal Health, saying these sectors offer immense potential for collaboration and value creation. PTI VVK VVK KH