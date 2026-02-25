Telangana teen dies by suicide a day after lover’s death

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) A 19-year-old died by suicide on Wednesday, a day after her lover ended his life, police said.

She was a first-year engineering student at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

The student, a native of Wanaparthy district in Telangana, was found hanging in her hostel room on the campus, they added.

Preliminary investigation indicates she took her life on Tuesday night, following the death of her lover, who was also a relative, a police official said.

No suicide note was recovered. Further investigation is ongoing. PTI VVK SSK