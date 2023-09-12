Telangana: Three engineering students die, eight injured in road accident

Sangareddy (Telangana), Sep 12 (PTI) Three engineering students died and eight others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry in Siddipet district on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Anantsagar village in Chinna Kodur mandal resulting in the spot death of three students. The eight other students, who were injured were shifted to government hospital in Siddipet.

The first year engineering students went to Karimnagar to write their second semester examinations in a SUV. While returning, the accident happened, a police official said. A case was registered. PTI COR VVK KH